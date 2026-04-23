The Latest Tennessee Event News for April 23, 2026

Williamson Source gathered this roundup of Tennessee event venue news for the week of April 17–23, 2026. From arena tours and theatre nominations to craft fairs and ballet performances, there’s plenty happening at venues across the state. More Tennessee Event Venue News

CMA Fest Announces Additional Performers for Four-Day Festival The Country Music Association revealed additional performers for CMA Fest, the four-day festival at Nissan Stadium running June 4–7 in downtown Nashville. Published: April 23, 2026 · Read More

The Franklin Theatre was Nominated for ACM Theatre of the Year The 89-year-old Franklin Theatre earned a nomination for Theater of the Year at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, announced April 13. Published: April 20, 2026 · Read More

55th Annual Spring Craft Fair Returns at Centennial Park More than 200 juried artists gather at Nashville’s Centennial Park for the 55th Annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair, May 1–3, with free admission. Published: April 19, 2026 · Read More

Teddy Swims Brings The Ugly Tour to Bridgestone Arena Teddy Swims announced his first headlining arena tour, stopping at Bridgestone Arena on October 16 as part of the fall “The Ugly Tour.” Published: April 18, 2026 · Read More

Sombr to Make Tour Stop at Bridgestone Arena GRAMMY-nominated SOMBR brings his 37-date “You Are the Reason Tour” to Bridgestone Arena on October 28, with support from Interpol and others. Published: April 18, 2026 · Read More

Country Music Hall of Fame Updates Taylor Swift Education Display The Country Music Hall of Fame refreshed its Taylor Swift Education Center with new artifacts from her 2025 album “The Life of a Showgirl,” on view through spring 2027. Published: April 18, 2026 · Read More

Don’t Miss the Malpass Brothers at the Franklin Theatre Classic country duo The Malpass Brothers, hand-picked by Merle Haggard, take the Franklin Theatre stage on April 30 at 7 p.m. Published: April 17, 2026 · Read More

Federal Jury Finds Live Nation/Ticketmaster Operated a Monopoly Over Live Entertainment Industry A federal jury found Live Nation and Ticketmaster liable on all monopolization counts, awarding damages to a coalition of states pursuing the antitrust case. Published: April 16, 2026 · Read More

Flat River Band to Play Chief’s on Broadway The Flat River Band performs at Chief’s on Broadway on April 23, the eve of their new project “Load the Wagon,” featuring The Oak Ridge Boys. Published: April 16, 2026 · Read More

Woodlawn Jazz Trio Brings Disney Classics to Life at The Franklin Theatre The Woodlawn Jazz Trio presents “The Magic of Jazz: Disney Classics Reimagined” at the Franklin Theatre on April 23 at 7 p.m. Published: April 16, 2026 · Read More

The Cab Brings Tour to Brooklyn Bowl Pop-rock band The Cab brings their “Back From The Dead Tour” to Brooklyn Bowl on June 17 — their first headlining tour in over a decade. Published: April 16, 2026 · Read More

Matthew and Gunnar Nelson to Perform at Harken Hall Multiplatinum duo Matthew and Gunnar Nelson perform at Harken Hall on May 30 at 7 p.m., with Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill opening the show. Published: April 15, 2026 · Read More

Chris Knight to Perform at Harken Hall Singer-songwriter Chris Knight brings his folk, country, and rock blend to Harken Hall on June 27 at 7 p.m. for a night of raw storytelling. Published: April 14, 2026 · Read More

Nashville Ballet to Offer Free Community Event Nashville Ballet hosts Spring Into Dance, a free outdoor weekend at oneC1TY Amphitheater on April 17–18, featuring performances, classes, and food trucks. Published: April 14, 2026 · Read More

Studio Tenn Closes Its Season with Star-Studded Jesus Christ Superstar Studio Tenn presents Jesus Christ Superstar at Turner Theater in The Factory at Franklin, May 7–31, starring Adam Pascal, Mykal Kilgore, and Olivia Valli. Published: April 13, 2026 · Read More

For more Tennessee Event news, visit Williamson Source.