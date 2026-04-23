CMA Fest Announces Additional Performers for Four-Day Festival

CMA Fest presented by SoFi is quickly approaching, preparing to take over downtown Nashville. The Country Music Association has announced even more performers to take the stage during the four-day festival, taking place Thursday, June 4 through Sunday, June 7. These additional performers are joining an already star-studded lineup featuring hundreds of the most exciting names in Country Music.

Inside Nissan Stadium, Platform Stage performances by Emily Ann Roberts, The Jack Wharff Band, Kaitlin Butts, Kat Luna, Laci Kaye Booth, Maggie Antone, Scoot Teasley, Vincent Mason, Willow Avalon and Zach John King will showcase a milestone moment for rising stars. Clay Walker, Jo Dee Messina, Rhett Akins and Sara Evans are set to open the nightly shows at Nissan Stadium, with the fun kicking off Thursday night as Caylee Hammack performs the national anthem.

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The excitement keeps building at CMA Fest’s free daytime outdoor stages, with Brandon Lake bringing Cowboy Church to the Chevy Riverfront Stage – a rowdy, hope-filled Sunday morning gathering with some favorite on-fire Country artists, open to anyone who could use a little encouragement and a moment of hope. Even more stars are set to perform across the weekend, with CeCe opening festivities at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on Thursday with the national anthem, while the Dr Pepper Amp Stage will welcome Filmore on Friday as well as Gabriella Rose and Nappy Roots on Sunday. MŌRIAH will join the Chevy Vibes Stage on Thursday, followed by Love and Theft on Sunday. The Wrangler Remix Stage adds even more energy to the weekend, adding Omer Netzer on Saturday and MORGXN on Sunday.

With a variety of ticketing options available, there’s an experience for everyone, from nightly stadium concerts to free daytime performances.

Four-Night Stadium Passes: Enjoy full access to all nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium, including performances from Country Music’s biggest stars. Passes are on sale now.

Single-Night Stadium Tickets: Get access to a superstar-packed night of performances at Nissan Stadium on the date of your choice. Single night tickets are on sale now.

Riverside Retreat: Upgrade your experience with VIP access to the Chevy Riverfront Stage, Dr Pepper Amp Stage and Chevy Vibes Stage offering exclusive amenities like shaded areas, mobile charging stations and air-conditioned restrooms. Plus, enjoy early entry to the Chevy Riverfront Stage and discounted beverages. Tickets are on sale now.

Fan Fair X: Get up close with your favorite artists through exclusive meet-and-greets, shop one-of-a-kind festival merch and enjoy a variety of indoor activities at Music City Center. Tickets are on sale now and more information on programming will be coming soon.

VIP Packages: Experience CMA Fest like never before with a VIP Package! Enjoy premium seating, backstage access and exclusive hospitality all weekend long through Elevate Experiences, an Official Experiential Hospitality Provider of CMA Fest.

Free Outdoor Stages: Catch hundreds of artists performing throughout downtown Nashville on multiple outdoor stages. These high-energy concerts are free to attend and showcase the best of Country Music, from emerging talent to well-established stars.

Beyond incredible performances, at its heart, CMA Fest reflects the Country Music community’s shared commitment to giving back. Through the participation of artists and the broader Country Music community, a portion of proceeds from each annual CMA Fest supports the CMA Foundation’s music education initiatives nationwide. To learn more, visit CMAfoundation.org.