St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Brings Race Week Parties, Live Music and Celebrations to Music City

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series Nashville will extend the race-day experience beyond the course with a full lineup of race week functions and post-race parties, offering runners and visitors opportunities to fuel up, celebrate and enjoy Music City throughout race weekend, April 24–25.

From pre-race dining options to high-energy post-race parties, official race partners and local venues will host a variety of events designed to enhance the overall race experience for participants and spectators alike.

Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, the official headquarters hotel, will serve as a central hub for race weekend activities. Runners can prepare for race day with a pre-race carb dinner buffet on Friday, April 24 from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring pizza, pasta and customizable options.

On race morning, a pre-race breakfast buffet will be available Saturday, April 25 from 5 to 7:30 a.m., offering a selection of runner-friendly favorites including bagels, oatmeal, yogurt, eggs and smoothies.

Following the race, Margaritaville will host a post-race pool party beginning at 11 a.m., featuring themed drinks and 15% off food, with all runners and guests invited to attend.

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Tennessee Brew Works, the official beer partner of the event, will host the Official Race Day After Party at its brewery located at 809 Ewing Ave. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The celebration will include live music, with runners receiving a complimentary beer by showing their race number.

Hard Rock Cafe Nashville, located at 100 Broadway, will offer a special Marathon Menu throughout race weekend, with protein-forward and carb-focused options tailored for runners. On Saturday, April 25, the cafe opens at 11 a.m., with runners receiving 15% off their bill by showing their race bib. A post-race rooftop party begins at 2 p.m., featuring a live DJ, drink specials, custom merchandise, a hydration station and a dedicated Instagram photo area.

Together, these race weekend events highlight the St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Nashville’s signature blend of running, music and entertainment, creating a dynamic, citywide celebration for more than 25,000 participants and thousands of spectators.

For more information on race weekend events visit RunRocknRoll.com/Nashville.

Runners can still register for the 2026 race at the free Health and Fitness Expo.

2026 ST. JUDE ROCK ‘N’ ROLL RUNNING SERIES NASHVILLE

ENTERTAINMENT AT-A-GLANCE

HEALTH & FITNESS EXPO ENTERTAINMENT

Thursday, April 23 (12–7 p.m.)

• 12–2 p.m. — Lance Carpenter

• 2–4 p.m. — Jamie Floyd

• 4:00–4:45 p.m. — Course Presentation

• 4:45–6:45 p.m. — Olivia Rubini

Friday, April 24 (10 a.m.–7 p.m.)

• 10 a.m.–12 p.m. — Greg Pratt

• 12–1 p.m. — Line Dancing Experience (Taylor Winston)

• 1–1:45 p.m. — Course Presentation

• 1:50–3:50 p.m. — Golden West

• 4:00–4:45 p.m. — Course Presentation

• 4:45–6:45 p.m. — Dave Kennedy

RACE DAY ENTERTAINMENT — SATURDAY, APRIL 25

National Anthem by Julianna Fallon

• 5K and 10K — 6:30 a.m. at 8th Avenue and Demonbreun

• Marathon and Half Marathon — 7:20 a.m. at 8th Avenue and Broadway

Every Mile Along the Course

Live bands, DJs and multiple Honky Tonk Buses

Encore Entertainment Stage (Finish Line)

• 8–9:45 a.m. — Greg Pratt

• 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. — Rodeo Disco

• 12:30–1:30 p.m. — Line Dancing Experience (Nashville Dance Fest)

SUNDAY, APRIL 26 — NISSAN STADIUM

Music by DJ Pete

• 12 p.m. — Doggie Dash

• 12:30 p.m. — 1 Mile Races

• 1 p.m. — KiDS ROCK

The 2026 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville returns April 25–26, combining live music with scenic routes through some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods. Participants will run through Lower Broadway, Music Row, The Gulch, 12South and around Nissan Stadium, experiencing a course that showcases the heart of Music City.

The multi-day event offers distances for all levels, including a 1-Mile, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon and Marathon, along with a Doggie Dash and KiDS ROCK® event. More than 25,000 participants are expected, with thousands of additional spectators throughout the weekend.