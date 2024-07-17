Bubble Love Opens at The Factory

Bubble Love is now open at The Factory at Franklin.

The bubble tea spot opened on July 13 down the hall from Honest Coffee Roasters. Sharing on social media, “We built it! They are here! What. Great opening day!” This is the second location for the tea outlet; they first opened at the Nashville Farmers Market in 2016.

On the menu, you will find a selection of milk teas that are lactose—and dairy-free, including classic, honeydew, vanilla, chai, and more. There is also a menu of special teas, from pinkie pie to tiger milk tea.

Anna Fields is the owner and creator of Bubble Tea. Fields shares on her website that she is obsessed with bubble tea after living in Southeast China for nine years. After her search for the perfect bubble tea, she created her own recipes and started Bubble Love.

No official hours are posted on social media or the website but it states open daily. Find the latest updates here.

