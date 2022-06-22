Bring Your Whole Family to the 11th Annual July 3rd Celebration at City Hall in Fairview

The City of Fairview celebrates our great nation in a big way. Come on out to the 11th Annual July 3rd Celebration here at City Hall (7100 City Center Cir, Fairview, TN 37062).

This year’s performers are Kolby Oakley, Brandon Davis, and Rubiks Groove bringing the best of pop, rock, and hip hop from the ’80s & ’90s!!! Brandon Davis is an artist that is climbing country music charts and has been nominated as one of Tik Tok’s top artists. Kolby Oakley is a country/rock artist from middle Tennessee.

The large fireworks show will begin at 9 pm.

There will be multiple food trucks on-site and fun activities for the kids too.

So, bring your family and join us in celebrating our great nation on Sunday, July 3rd. Gates open at 2 pm but it is recommended to arrive early.

***No tickets required – FREE to the public***

Click HERE for more information.

