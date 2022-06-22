Looking for a Unique Job? The Luxury Resort & Farm Southall Will Host a Recruiting Festival

Southall, 1994 Carter’s Creek Pike in Franklin, will be hosting a recruiting festival on Tuesday, June 28 from 2pm -7 pm. Potential team members will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves into the farm-centric property through various activities including a wellness class, mixologist lessons, cuisine from local food trucks, live music and more.

Following an afternoon of networking and fun, attendees could walk away with their dream role and join the Southall team ahead of the resort’s opening this summer.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume the day of the event. For all available positions, please visit southalltn.com/careers.

Located in historic Franklin, Tenn., less than 20 miles from Nashville, Southall encompasses over 325 acres, set across rolling Tennessee hills, and includes a working farm featuring orchards; crops; gardens; apiaries; chicken coop; rotational grazing for livestock; innovative greenhouses; active aquaculture and seed saving programs and a property-wide water retention system that doubles as a recreational lake.

Expected to open in July 2022, a luxury inn, spa and signature restaurant will offer an escape where guests will enjoy an array of experiences based on the property’s core principles of exploration, discovery and connection. For more information, visit www.southalltn.com.