WEATHER- Air Quality Alert Continues- A Little Relief On The Way

By
Clark Shelton
-

Air Quality Alert

TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-230515-
Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon-
Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin,
Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs,
Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro,
Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury
201 PM CDT Tue Jun 21 2022

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a
Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville area...in effect until
midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued. Ground level
Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active
children and adults, and people with a respiratory disease such as
Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For additional
information...visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and
Conservation site at http://www.tennessee.gov/environment.
Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 102. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

 

We will update as needed

