Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Harper as the City’s new Finance Director. Harper replaces Richard Parker who retired last month.

Harper began her career with the City in 1996 as an accounting clerk. Four years later, she was promoted to City Treasurer which is the position she has held for the past 20 years. She also previously served as interim Finance Director in 2016.

“Karen is no stranger to the Brentwood team, said Bednar. “Over the past 24 years, she has become a key leader within our senior management team. Karen has always been a team player, willing to assist with extra tasks and is a big part of the reason the Brentwood Finance Department has consistently won awards for its budget and annual financial reports,” Bednar added.

Harper and her husband, Rick, are longtime Brentwood residents and proud to have raised their two grown children here. “I am honored to accept this new opportunity with the City. Brentwood is my home and I enjoy serving its residents,” said Harper.

Harper is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. Harper assumed her new job role on December 23, 2019. The City is now accepting applications for an Assistant Director of Finance/City Treasurer. If you or someone you know is interested, please apply here.