'Pawsome Gala' Benefitting Animal Center Set for March 28

Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (Friends of WCAC) announces the second annual Pawsome Gala, Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd. The evening will benefit the Williamson County Animal Center in Franklin. Mars Petcare US will be the presenting sponsor for the 2020 gala where guests will enjoy a delicious buffet dinner, live and silent auction and live entertainment. Individual tickets ($100) or tables of ten ($1500) are on sale at www.friendsofwcac.org.

Ann Logan, chairperson of the Friends of WCAC board, said, “We are honored to host the second annual ‘Pawsome Gala’. Excitement is building for a Spring groundbreaking on a new shelter, and part of the funds raised at the event will be earmarked for use in the new facility.” She added that partygoers will be able to view detailed design plans for the new shelter at the gala.

Shelter director Ondrea Johnson, who shares Logan’s excitement, said, “The new shelter will have modern, state-of-the-art features for the animals in our care and will allow us to expand existing public programs like low-cost spay-neuter clinics.” She added, “The support of Friends of WCAC is vital to the success of our shelter-they put the immediate needs of our animals first, and we are grateful for their vision and support as we enter this period of growth.”

In addition to Mars Petcare, other sponsors include: Tito’s Vodka; F&M Bank; Oversite; 906 Studios; and Battleground Animal Hospital. “A variety of sponsor packages are still available,” Johnson reported, adding “and we are looking for auction items as well.” If your business is interested in participating, contact Ondrea Johnson at 615-790-5590 or Lacie Simonton at LSimonton@parkescompanies.com.

For more information about the 2020 ‘Pawsome Gala’, go to www.friendsofwcac.org, or follow their Facebook page.