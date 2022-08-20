Brentwood Beer Festival Returns for 2022

Holy Family Catholic Church Men’s Club will host its second Brentwood Beer Festival in August, benefitting the Ace Foundation.

The festival is set to take place on Saturday, October 29 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, from noon – 4 pm, rain or shine.

Attendees will be able to sample 30 beers along with wine this year. There will be food trucks while enjoying live music. Ticket sales are limited to only 1,000 attendees. No walk-up tickets will be sold on the day of the event. The event is a 21-and over event no attendees under the age of 21 will be allowed on the premises.

Three ticket options are available for purchase, VIP, General Admission, and Designated Driver. VIP ticket holders are allowed access to the festival one hour before general admission, private VIP tent access, special beer tastings, special food tastings, and a Souvenir Glass.

Buy tickets here.