Boeing Spacecraft Launches with NASA Astronauts for First Time In History

Two NASA astronauts are set to make history as the first members aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will launch aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 on June 4, 2025 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida to the International Space Station.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is working with the American aerospace industry through a public-private partnership to launch astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from American soil. The goal of the program is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation on space station missions, which will allow for additional research time.

Launch of the ULA (United Launch Alliance) Atlas V rocket and Boeing Starliner spacecraft took place just before 11am eastern time. Starliner will dock to the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module at approximately 12:15 p.m., Thursday, June 6.

Watch live coverage here

