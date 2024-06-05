Top Stories From June 5, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 5, 2024.

1American Idol Alum Mandisa’s Cause of Death Revealed

photo courtesy of Mandisa

Mandisa’s cause of death has been revealed, reports People Magazine. Read more

2Ribbon Cutting: Dairy Queen in Franklin

Photo by Jim Wood

Dairy Queen held a ribbon cutting on June 4, 2024, at 1108 Hillsboro Road in Franklin Tennessee. Read more

3Frutta Bowls and Saladworks Opens Soon in Spring Hill

photo from Saladworks

Saladworks, a fast-casual entree salad franchise, and Frutta Bowls, a restaurant concept structured around specialty Açai bowls, will finally open their locations in Spring Hill. Read more

4Health Inspections: Williamson County for June 4, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for May 28 to June 4, 2024. Read more

5Coalition for Responsible Health Care Opposes Proposed HCA TriStar Hospital in Maury County

Maury Regional Health announced the launch of the Coalition for Responsible Health Care – a community organization created to serve as a collective voice for health care in opposition to the HCA TriStar certificate of need application to build a second hospital in Maury County. Read more

