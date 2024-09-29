BODY20 Opens in Franklin Offering High-Tech EMS Workout

BODY20 is now open at its new location at 1201 Liberty Pike, Franklin.
BODY20 leverages advanced EMS technology to condense a traditional workout into a fraction of the time. Participants wear an FDA-cleared EMS suit in personalized, one-on-one sessions while a certified BODY20 Coach customizes strength and cardio programs. This technology generates over 150 times more muscle contractions than conventional exercises, without the need for standard gym equipment. Results include significant muscle toning, weight loss, and enhanced core strength, all while minimizing strain on the musculoskeletal system.
“We’re thrilled to introduce BODY20’s EMS technology to the Franklin community,” said Dustin Brewer, owner of BODY20 Franklin. “As a fitness enthusiast, I’ve always sought out ways to optimize my workout routine. BODY20 surpasses traditional methods, offering an unparalleled, time-efficient way to achieve fitness goals. I’m excited to bring this groundbreaking approach to health and wellness to Franklin.”
In addition to personalized workout sessions, BODY20 offers complimentary bio-impedance
measurements using advanced technology to assess body composition. This analysis,
combined with a wellness consultation, allows BODY20 Coaches to tailor fitness plans to
individual needs and goals.
BODY20 Franklin welcomes individuals of all fitness levels to experience this revolutionary
workout. With exclusive introductory offers available, the studio is poised to become a vital part of the local fitness community. For more information about BODY20 Franklin or to schedule a free demo session, visit https://body20.com/franklin/.
