BODY20 Opens in Franklin Offering High-Tech EMS Workout

By
Source Staff
-
photo courtesy of Body20

BODY20 is‬ now open at its new location at 1201 Liberty Pike, Franklin.

BODY20 leverages advanced EMS technology to condense a traditional workout into a fraction‬ of the time. Participants wear an FDA-cleared EMS suit‬ in personalized, one-on-one sessions while a certified BODY20 Coach customizes strength and cardio programs. This technology‬ generates over 150 times more muscle contractions than conventional exercises, without the‬ need for standard gym equipment. Results include significant muscle toning, weight loss, and‬ enhanced core strength, all while minimizing strain on the musculoskeletal system.‬

‭“We’re thrilled to introduce BODY20’s EMS technology to the Franklin community,” said Dustin‬ Brewer, owner of BODY20 Franklin. “As a fitness enthusiast, I’ve always sought out ways to‬ optimize my workout routine. BODY20 surpasses traditional methods, offering an unparalleled,‬ time-efficient way to achieve fitness goals. I’m excited to bring this groundbreaking approach to‬ health and wellness to Franklin.”

‭In addition to personalized workout sessions, BODY20 offers complimentary bio-impedance‬
measurements using advanced technology to assess body composition. This analysis,‬
‭combined with a wellness consultation, allows BODY20 Coaches to tailor fitness plans to‬
‭individual needs and goals.‬

BODY20 Franklin welcomes individuals of all fitness levels to experience this revolutionary‬
workout. With exclusive introductory offers available, the studio is poised to become a vital part‬ of the local fitness community.‬ For more information about BODY20 Franklin or to schedule a free demo session, visit‬ https://body20.com/franklin/‬‭.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here