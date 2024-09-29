BODY20 Opens in Franklin Offering High-Tech EMS Workout

BODY20 is‬ now open at its new location at 1201 Liberty Pike, Franklin.

BODY20 leverages advanced EMS technology to condense a traditional workout into a fraction‬ of the time. Participants wear an FDA-cleared EMS suit‬ in personalized, one-on-one sessions while a certified BODY20 Coach customizes strength and cardio programs. This technology‬ generates over 150 times more muscle contractions than conventional exercises, without the‬ need for standard gym equipment. Results include significant muscle toning, weight loss, and‬ enhanced core strength, all while minimizing strain on the musculoskeletal system.‬

‭“We’re thrilled to introduce BODY20’s EMS technology to the Franklin community,” said Dustin‬ Brewer, owner of BODY20 Franklin. “As a fitness enthusiast, I’ve always sought out ways to‬ optimize my workout routine. BODY20 surpasses traditional methods, offering an unparalleled,‬ time-efficient way to achieve fitness goals. I’m excited to bring this groundbreaking approach to‬ health and wellness to Franklin.”

‭In addition to personalized workout sessions, BODY20 offers complimentary bio-impedance‬

measurements using advanced technology to assess body composition. This analysis,‬

‭combined with a wellness consultation, allows BODY20 Coaches to tailor fitness plans to‬

‭individual needs and goals.‬

BODY20 Franklin welcomes individuals of all fitness levels to experience this revolutionary‬

workout. With exclusive introductory offers available, the studio is poised to become a vital part‬ of the local fitness community.‬ For more information about BODY20 Franklin or to schedule a free demo session, visit‬ https://body20.com/franklin/‬‭.

