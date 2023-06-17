Bluegrass Along the Harpeth Returns to Downtown Franklin in July

Bring your lawn chairs and settle in for some great bluegrass music in downtown Franklin during Bluegrass Along the Harpeth on July 21 and July 22.

The festival takes place Friday, July 21, from 7pm to 10pm and Saturday, July 22, from 10am to 10pm.

Always held the 4th weekend in July, Bluegrass Along the Harpeth was started in 1991 and has had several homes in Franklin over the years. Most recently it has made its home on the Franklin town square. The historic backdrop is the perfect place for a weekend of music in honor of Franklin’s own Grand Ole Opry stars Sam and Kirk McGee. The event is put on and operated by old-time musicians and dancers. It’s their love for the music and its preservation that make this festival special and a not-to-be-missed event every year.

Friday, July 21, will feature some of the best bluegrass bands around for a relaxing evening and end to the work week. On Saturday, July 22, you will find some of the best musicians anywhere competing in individual instruments and band contests. In addition to all of the music, you will find food and craft vendors.

Learn more at bluegrassalongtheharpeth.com.