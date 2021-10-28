Are You Ready for PumpkinFest This Weekend? 5 Things to Know to Have an Awesome Time

The annual festival in downtown Franklin will take place this weekend, drawings tens of thousands of visitors to the area.
Here’s what you need to know.
1It’s a Free Festival
The free Festival is brought you to by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County for the 36th year. You can enjoy taking a tour of the Foundation’s office (the Old, Old Jail), where you will hear stories of how it’s haunted.
2There’s Lots of Entertainment
The festival begins at 10 am and continues until 7 pm. You’ll find several local acts taking to the stage and don’t miss the costume contest at 11:30 am, enter yourself or your pets here.
3Where to Park
Parking can be a challenge when heading downtown, be sure to catch the trolley to the downtown area. Franklin Transit Authority’s shuttle service will be available from Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Rd) and Church of the City (828 Murfreesboro Rd.). Park your car and hop aboard the Franklin Transit Pumpkinfest Shuttle. A one-way ride is just $1.
4Chili Cookoff
The chili cookoff is one of the highlights of the festival. Buy a ticket and sample from among one of the best chilis around and visit the beer garden.
5Kids Zone
Before you head to the kids zone, take your littles trick or treating down Main Street with the downtown merchants. Afterward, kids can enjoy an array of activities from bounce houses, games, and more.