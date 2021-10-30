4 Surprising Wines Perfect for Autumn

When you think of the fall, you think of the warm spices associated with pumpkin everything, the heartiness of savory stews, family and friends around a fire, and curling up under a blanket on a crisp autumn evening.

But what do you envision in your wine glass? If you’re drawing a blank on what pairs perfectly with these moments and flavors, or you’re looking for a new autumnal taste to explore, the team at JJ’s Wine Bar is here to help.

JJ’s Wine Bar presents four great wines perfect for autumn.

Tempranillo

This Spanish wine is idyllic for all things fall. Naturally featuring the spice you expect from a fall wine, a Tempranillo is traditionally aged in a mix of French and American oaks. The distinctive red has aromas that range from earthy scents of tobacco and leather to spiciness of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and more.

If you’re looking for more spice, seek out a bottle labeled “Reserva.” If you prefer a bit more fruitiness in lieu of the extra spice, try a Tempranillo labeled “Joven” or “Crianza.” No matter what you choose, the medium- to full-bodied Tempranillo will drink well with stews or braised meats.

Grenache

If you’re looking for an all-around great fall wine, Grenache is sure to be one of your new go-tos. Dark red fruit flavors such as raspberry and strawberry burst on the palate, rounded by spicier undertones of clove and herb. A hint of citrus makes this delectable red pair well with roasted vegetables, spicy flavorful foods or just a cool evening enjoying an autumn night in Franklin.

Italian Rosé

Italian rosés typically have a darker pink hue than their French and American counterparts, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are sweeter. Rather, the coloring comes from a longer exposure to the grape skin, which in turn gives a deeper concentration of flavor.

While the lighter American and French rosés have long been associated with summer, the Italian take on the rosé is filled with character, with flavors ranging from tart cherry and plum to orange zest and grilled fruit, all finishing with a touch of exotic spice. These bolder profiles pair perfectly with the crisp air of autumn.

Rhone Valley White

It would be easy to assume the heavier dishes and colder nights meant fall wines were all about the reds. But you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you passed over a white blend from France’s Rhone Valley. Combining the flavors of citrus and ripe golden apples with hints of almond, walnut and cream, this wine pairs perfectly with roasted chicken and comfort foods like soups or pot pies. Lighter than most oaked Chardonnays yet heavier than a Sauvignon Blanc, a Rhone Valley White is an exceptional fall white wine.

Visit JJ’s Wine Bar and ask the experts about their personal favorite fall wines. At JJ’s, you can enjoy wine in your choice of sizes – a taste (1 oz), a half-serving (5 oz), or full-serving (8 oz), by using the wine-dispensing machines. You can also order wines by the glass. from the menu or order a bottle from the extensive bottle list.

