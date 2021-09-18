Animal Center Accepting Applications for Multiple Positions

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) is seeking applicants interested in making things better for animals in our community. Employment opportunities are currently available for those who would like to work directly with animals at the center or in the field with animal control.
In addition to the Animal Control Supervisor position, WCAC is also hiring full-time Animal Care Technicians and part-time Kennel Technicians. Full-time employees of Williamson County receive medical, dental, and life insurance as well as paid holidays and vacation benefits.
More information about benefits, job descriptions for each position, and online applications can be found on the Williamson County Government website. Applications can also be submitted in person at the Administrative Complex or mailed to: Human Resources 1320 West Main Street, Suite #112 Franklin, TN 37064, or faxed to (615) 591-8520.
Those interested can call (615) 790-5590 for more details.
Williamson County is an equal opportunity employer.
