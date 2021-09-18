AC Hotels by Marriott Opens in Brentwood

The AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood, the second AC Hotels by Marriott® in Tennessee, is now accepting reservations for Sept. 19, 2021, and beyond. The hotel, located in the Hill Center at Maryland Farms officially opened Sept. 17.

The new-build property offers 148 guest rooms, co-working spaces, more than 2,000 square feet of event space, and multiple beverage and food experiences on its four levels, including a rooftop lounge accessible to the public.

“We are thrilled to bring the AC Hotel brand to the heart of Brentwood,” said Srinath Yedla, President and CEO of Yedla Management Company, which will manage the property. “The contemporary European design hotel is a modern but comfortable experience that will allow guests to co-work and explore Middle Tennessee by day and relax and socialize by night.”

Truman’s American Ace Lounge is the hotel’s rooftop lounge and pays homage to the leading sire of the American Saddle horse breed at Brentwood’s historic Maryland Farms. Truman’s American Ace Lounge will allow guests to enjoy craft cocktails, light bites, and views of Maryland Farms on its fourth-floor balcony.

The hotel’s three flexible event rooms, Granbery One, Granbery Two and The Maryland Room, are named after Brentwood’s Maryland Farms and Jimmy Granbery, Chairman and CEO of H.G. Hill Realty Company. The Maryland Room, able to seat up to 60 attendees, exits directly onto the Maryland Terrace overlooking Maryland Park. Granbery One and Granbery Two can seat up to 30 guests in each room and can be combined to seat up to 60 guests. Professional staff will ensure that events flow seamlessly, and catering services can facilitate leisure and business events.

The AC Library provides a flexible environment for guests to work and collaborate, including a computer workstation and printer services. The hotel’s two media salons allow for guests and visitors to hold meetings for four-six people.

The AC Lobby features the brand’s signature open-concept spaces and a thoughtfully selected collection of inviting furnishings, modern designs, and textures that evoke the feeling of a well-curated art gallery. Ambient lighting and cozy seating invite travelers to relax in chic surroundings while also creating an effortless space to conduct a business meeting or connect with friends over cocktails.

The AC Lounge, a twist on the traditional hotel bar, will feature a selection of tapas-style small bites, local craft beers, specialty wines, and expertly made signature cocktails like the brand’s signature Gin Tonic.

The AC Kitchen serves a European-inspired continental breakfast selection of freshly baked flaky croissants, savory egg tarts, and Nespresso coffee. A signature piece in all AC Hotels is the Berkel slicer, offering visitors hand-cut meats including prosciutto for an authentic taste of Europe.

Developed by Doradus Partners in partnership with RCP Companies and H.G. Hill Realty Company, AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood offers a European style experience to visitors, placing its guests only a short drive away from downtown Nashville.

The hotel is located at 5007 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027. To learn more about the AC Hotel Nashville Brentwood, visit Marriott.com or call (615) 370-9865.