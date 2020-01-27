“Let’s Rock ALS” will hold a live benefit concert in Franklin on Saturday, February 8, 7 p at Mockingbird Theater, 230 Franklin Road.

Guest hosts for the evening will be Irlene Mandrell and John Schneider. Performers for the event include Anthony Adams, Dawn Loves Nash, Morgan Myles, John Schneider, and more. Local portrait artist Roy Laws will also be featured at the event.

The annual event is hosted by Traveling Caregivers, a group of music artists, songwriters and actors sharing their gifts helping to improve the daily lives of people living with ALS.

Proceeds of the event will go to ALS Assoc of TN, an organization that aims to discover treatments and a cure for ALS. They mission is to serve, advocate for, and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest. They assist in providing education, and how to navigate the next steps, find supplies and give encouragement.

Tickets to the event are VIP reserved seating at $40, general admission, $20. Find tickets online here.

Those interested in making a donation or volunteering are asked to contact dawn@travelingcaregivers.com.