Thomas Mark Keller, age 74, of Brentwood, TN passed away Jan 22, 2020 Born in Dixon, IL to the late Mark and Betty Keller. Thomas earned his Ed.S. Degree from Indiana University and he was a retired Professor. He taught TV Production at MTSU and SUNY OSWEGO. Thomas was an avid Fine Arts Photographer, member of the Brentwood Photography Group where he was Vice President, and the Society of Nashville Artistic Photographers. Thomas also served his country in the US Army.

Along with his parents, Thomas is preceded in death by his uncle Richard Keller. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Patrice Keller of Brentwood, TN ; daughter, Lydia (Clark) Feldmann; sisters in law, Lynn (Ghislain) Vander Elst, Julie (Jerry) Norman ; brothers in law, Paris S. Bailey III, Steven (Kathy) Bailey; nieces and nephews, Nathalie (Tyler) Stewart, Philippe (Jenilee) Vander Elst, Marcelle Vander Elst, Bret (Lisa) Randall, Jason (Kara) Randall, Josh (Tracy) Norman, David Norman Brandon Bailey, Johnna (Brandon) Bates, Blake Bailey.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN with a gathering of family and friends for a visitation from 10AM until 11AM. In Lieu of Flowers, donations in Thomas’s name may be made to the Williamson County Humane Society or The Arbor Foundation where a tree would be planted in his name. A Private Family Burial with Military Honors will take place on Wednesday at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.