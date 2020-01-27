Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. Polk’s America | The Murder of Mary Rogers

WHAT: The Maury County Public Library is kicking off an exciting new season of POLK’S AMERICA with a familiar face and a sensational, true-crime story: John Holtzapple, Director of the President James K Polk Home & Museum, presenting “The Fate of Mary Rogers: How a 19th Century Murder Mirrored Polk’s America.”

On July 28, 1841, Mary Rogers was found dead in the Hudson River at 20 years of age. Speculation swirled: Was it gang violence? A botched abortion? Was she murdered by her fiancé, who later committed suicide?

Mary Rogers’ murder was never solved, although its sensationalized presence in the media (even brought to literature by Edgar Allan Poe) ensured Mary’s story never truly died.

On Tuesday night, you can hear the exciting presentation and recording of the podcast show. FREE!

WHEN: Tuesday, January 28, 7pm – 8pm

WHERE: Maury County Public Library, 211 W 8th St, Columbia