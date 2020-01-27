Local Living: 5 Things to Do This Week

1. Polk’s America | The Murder of Mary Rogers
WHAT: The Maury County Public Library is kicking off an exciting new season of POLK’S AMERICA with a familiar face and a sensational, true-crime story: John Holtzapple, Director of the President James K Polk Home & Museum, presenting “The Fate of Mary Rogers: How a 19th Century Murder Mirrored Polk’s America.”
On July 28, 1841, Mary Rogers was found dead in the Hudson River at 20 years of age. Speculation swirled: Was it gang violence? A botched abortion? Was she murdered by her fiancé, who later committed suicide?
Mary Rogers’ murder was never solved, although its sensationalized presence in the media (even brought to literature by Edgar Allan Poe) ensured Mary’s story never truly died.
On Tuesday night, you can hear the exciting presentation and recording of the podcast show. FREE!
WHEN: Tuesday, January 28, 7pm – 8pm
WHERE: Maury County Public Library, 211 W 8th St, Columbia
2. Stranger Things Trivia
WHAT: Stranger Things trivia returns to Spring Hill on January 30th at 7pm at Boombozz Pizza. Trivia is completely free to play. The top three teams get gift cards. Reservations are not accepted so arrive early to get a spot!
WHEN: Thursday, January 30, 7pm
WHERE: Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse, 2044 Crossings Circle, Spring Hill
3. Reruns Are Fun Spring & Summer Consignment Sale
WHAT: Reruns are Fun is the premier consignment sale in Franklin, specializing in high-quality merchandise since 1990. This sale offers quality name brand clothing, shoes, accessories, equipment, furniture, and more. They carry name brand items at a fraction of the original cost. Brands include: Vineyard Vines, Gap, Gymboree, Janie & Jack, Matilda Jane, Abercrombie, Aeropostale, etc. PUBLIC SALE:
WHEN:
Thursday, Jan 30, 7pm – 9pm ($5 Admission)
Friday, Jan 31, 8am – 9am ($1 Admission)
*New Parent Sale Friday, Jan 31, 9am – 9pm (No ticket required)
Saturday, Feb 1, 9am – 6pm (No ticket required)
*This is the public half price sale
WHERE: The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin
4. Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Diaries
WHAT: Mandy Patinkin in Concert: DIARIES, presents the acclaimed actor/singer/storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer. “Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping,” raves The New Yorker, and that’s exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song. DIARIES is a marriage of many of Mandy’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest recordings on Nonesuch Records, Mandy Patinkin Diary January 2018 and Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018. From Randy Newman to Stephen Sondheim, from Harry Chapin to Rufus Wainwright, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget.
WHEN: Wednesday, January 29, 7:30pm
WHERE: TPAC, 505 Deaderick St, Nashville
5. ARTful U Open Studio Event
WHAT: Students can check out ARTful U classes for Free!
Stop into to find out about new art classes that will begin in February. Ask questions, see what students have created, and try some hands-on art making!
Check out photos and get more info at vanmaartharts.com.
*Registration is suggested for the FREE Open Studio Event
but not required: celia@vanmaartharts.com
WHEN: Tuesday, January 28, 1:30pm to 3:30 pm for the Home School kids (ages 7 to 10)
or 6:00pm to 7:30 pm for the After-School kids (ages 8 and up)
WHERE: The ART Studio 104 at Create Hope Studios, New Hope Community Church, 605 Wilson Pike, Brentwood