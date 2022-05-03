ALDI Announces Reopen Date of Remodeled Franklin Store

ALDI will welcome shoppers back to its renovated Franklin store when it reopens Thursday, May 12, at 9 a.m. The store, at 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd, is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing ALDI stores. Additionally, ALDI is on track to open 150 new stores and become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of this year. Upon reopening, the store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The updated store provides an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection. It also features open ceilings and natural lighting, and it is built with environmentally friendly materials. Like all ALDI stores, the remodeled Franklin location still offers a streamlined shopping experience and low prices in every aisle, but customers will notice the elevated design.

“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure they are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” said Amy Peters, Mt. Juliet regional vice president for ALDI. “With the updated Franklin store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about.”

Here are just a few things that set ALDI apart: