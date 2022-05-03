Election Day Information – May 3, 2022

Today, May 3, is election day in the Williamson County primary.

All Election Day Voting Centers are open from 7am – 7pm. Any registered voter in Williamson County may cast a vote at any of the voting centers. For a full list of voting centers, click here.

Voters will be electing for positions of WCS Board of Education, County Commissioner, Circuit Court Judge, Register of Deeds, County Trustee, County Mayor, County Clerk, General Session Judge, Williamson County Sheriff, Juvenile Court Judge, and Juvenile Court Clerk.

Click here for Sample Ballot Republican – Democrat

All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). First-time voters who registered by mail must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote, click here.