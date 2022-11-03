A Family Tradition Becomes a New Spring Hill Business

A new business in Spring Hill has opened called Sunday Night Dinner.

It’s where to find the perfect place setting for your next family or friend gathering. Tiffany Roach shares the idea behind the new store, “Jen (my business partner) and her family have gathered together nearly every Sunday for the last four generations. 48 out of the 52 Sundays a year they are together. My husband’s family regularly has Sunday night dinner together as well. Through talking with people over the years we have realized so many people actually still do their own versions of Sunday Night Dinner, and if they don’t hopefully, we can inspire them to start one!”

As Spring Hill residents, they felt the city was lacking in a retail store that offered modern and unique items. The hope for the store is that “everyone that walks through our door feels welcomed the same way they would walking in to visit their own family.”

Inside the store, you will find tables on display featuring items in the store. If you like one of the tables, Jen’s husband Daniel can custom-make one for your home. Or you can design one that fits your needs as well.

Visit Sunday Night Dinner at 3015 Belshire Village Drive, Suite 118 in Spring Hill. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm.

Find the latest updates here.