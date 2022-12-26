9 Things You May Not Know About The Water Tower at The Factory at Franklin

The water tower at The Factory at Franklin is finally back to red. Painting began in early November and the transformation from green to red has been completed.

Before the transformation, the Holladay Properties worked to ensure the tower was safe. Stating,“The Holladay Properties team had the water tower inspected by an Industrial Equipment Engineering Firm. They recommended a few minor repairs,which we completed — ensuring the structural integrity of the landmark for years to come.”

The developers also recently released plans for creating a park-like outdoor gathering area beneath the iconic tower, read more about that here.

9 Facts About the Factory at Franklin Water Tower:

The tower was erected when Allen Manufacturing Company built The Factory between 1929 and 1930.

2. It was originally painted silver, with real flecks of aluminum mixed in the paint.

3. It holds 75,000 gallons and is 110 feet tall.

4. Is one of 69 water towers listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

5. The water tower was last operational when Jamison Bedding manufactured mattresses and sofa beds at The Factory, from 1961 to 1991.

6. It was important to have a water tower on property for steam powered machines, for running water for the showers, and in the event of a fire. (Luckily, it was never used for the latter purpose!)

7. The Factory’s landmark structure is an example of the “Tin Man” style of riveted metal water towers that sprouted up in small towns across America in the 1920s and 30s.

8. They are nicknamed for their shape: a face-like tub, conical with a hemispherical bottom, topped with pointed hat, reminiscent of the Wizard of Oz. As Franklin has, many communities have come together to save these monumental, iconic towers.

9. There was a story about a man who was doing maintenance around the drum at The Factory water tower but forgot a tool. He sent his friend down to grab the tool, and when the friend came back, the man had fallen asleep on the platform! They had to be careful waking him up, so they didn’t startle him over the edge!