6 Live Shows this Week – December 26, 2022

2 Widespread Panic

Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Widespread Panic has been together going on 30 years. Formed by original members vocalist/guitarist John “JB” Bell, bassist Dave Schools and late guitarist MichaelHouser, who lived together in a suburban house in Athens, GA, where they met as students not far from the University of Georgia campus, later to be joined by drummer Todd Nance. Shortly after that, the band’s line-up was solidified with the addition of percussionist Domingo “Sunny” Ortiz and keyboard player John “JoJo” Hermann. Formed in the tradition of the great southern guitar blues bands, you’ll have two chances to see the band this week.

Buy tickets here.