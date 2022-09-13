The Factory at Franklin Releases Two Renderings of New Outdoor Spaces

The Factory at Franklin, owned and managed by Holladay Properties, released two new renderings today of the property’s exterior facing Franklin Road.

The renderings highlight the spaces around the town’s beloved water tower—opening up a previously closed off area to create a park-like atmosphere with added green space and outdoor seating directly below the landmark. To the left of the water tower and left of the building entrance facing Franklin Road, a new patio and seating area will provide a new landmark space for visitors to gather.

“First as a workplace, then as a shopping and eating hub and now a destination experience for local and out-of-town visitors alike, The Factory at Franklin has always been a gathering space for this community,” said Allen Arender, Partner & Senior Vice President of Development for Holladay Properties. “These intentionally designed outdoor courtyards, green spaces and patios take advantage of the property’s architecture and will offer opportunities for relaxed encounters with friends while creating the backdrop of memories for years to come.”

The exterior renovations are in addition to the extensive interior renovations now underway. The reimagined, wide-open Grand Hall, with the new Factory bar as focal point, is expected to reopen in early 2023.

Holladay Properties and Arender are joined by long-time development partner Ronnie Wenzler, an executive director of Cushman & Wakefield as well as Nashville architecture firm Centric.

“The Factory at Franklin, and its water tower, are beloved by the Franklin community for good reason,” said Wenzler. “By building out these new outdoor spaces, we are aiming to enhance the entire experience for every visitor in the Factory’s next era.”

