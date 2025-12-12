7-Eleven Unwraps Holiday Food and Drink Deals

7-Eleven, Inc. is celebrating the 2025 holiday season with limited-time meal deals, seasonal beverages, and exclusive delivery promotions across participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations. The convenience store chain announced its festive offerings on November 25, 2025, featuring discounted restaurant meals, pizza combos, breakfast bundles, and special 7NOW Delivery app codes for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.

Holiday Restaurant Deals Feature BOGO Chicken and $5 Pizzas

Raise the Roost restaurants inside select 7-Eleven locations are offering buy-one-get-one-free deals on chicken sandwiches and chicken biscuits from December 25, 2025, through January 1, 2026. Chicken sandwiches are available in classic, signature, spicy, buffalo, or BBQ varieties, while chicken biscuits come in classic or spicy options. Speedy Café locations are running a concurrent promotion featuring $5 one-topping large pizzas, valid from November 24, 2025, through January 6, 2026.

$5 Pizza Combo Deal Available at All Three Store Brands

7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores are serving a winter pizza combo featuring two pizza slices and a 20-ounce Coca-Cola for $5. The promotion, running from October 29, 2025, through January 6, 2026, includes popular flavors such as cheese, pepperoni, and extreme meat. This deal provides an affordable meal option during the busy holiday shopping season.

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards Members Access $2 Breakfast Sandwich Deal

Loyalty program members can purchase a breakfast sandwich for $2 with any hot coffee purchase at participating locations from October 29, 2025, through January 6, 2026. The promotion coincides with the availability of the Vanilla Cookie Butter Cold Brew Latte, a seasonal coffee beverage designed to complement the breakfast offering.

Dollar Days Promotion Delivers $1 Snacks Starting December 3

Beginning December 3, 2025, and continuing through December 25, 2025, 7-Eleven is launching Dollar Days with select 7-Select brand snacks and beverages priced at $1. The promotion includes a deal on Red Bull Winter Edition, with two cans available for $6 from October 29, 2025, through January 6, 2026, at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations.

7NOW Delivery App Offers Exclusive Holiday Discount Codes

The 7NOW Delivery app features three holiday-specific promotional codes for customers ordering from home. On Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, customers can use code MERRY10 for $10 off orders of $20 or more. New Year’s Eve shoppers can apply code CHEERS on December 31, 2025, for the same discount. New Year’s Day buyers receive the largest savings with code NYDAY on January 1, 2026, offering 50 percent off orders with a $20 minimum basket and a maximum $10 discount.

Seasonal Beverage Lineup Includes 7-Select Eggnog

7-Eleven stores are stocking seasonal beverages throughout the holiday period, including 7-Select Eggnog and the Vanilla Cookie Butter Cold Brew Latte. These limited-time drinks complement the food promotions and provide festive options for customers shopping between holiday events and gift runs.

Promotion Details and Participating Locations

All promotions are available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores, with specific deals limited to Raise the Roost and Speedy Café restaurant locations within select stores. Taxes apply where applicable, and customers should verify availability at their local stores. The 7NOW Delivery app promotions require minimum purchase amounts and are subject to the terms specified for each promotional code.

