Moe\'s Southwest Grill Celebrates 25th Anniversary with OG Menu at 2000s Prices

Moe’s Southwest Grill is marking its 25th anniversary by bringing back nostalgia with the return of its original menu featuring throwback names and pricing from the 2000s. The digital-exclusive OG Menu offers select items at $5.99 each, available for a limited time from December 9-14, 2025 at participating locations. This celebration honors the brand’s Rock ‘N’ Roll spirit and rebel attitude that has defined Moe’s since its founding in 2000.

Limited-Time OG Menu Items Available for $5.99

The OG Menu features four classic items with their original 2000s names, each priced at $5.99. The Joey Junior offers a junior burrito with choice of protein, rice, beans, shredded cheese and pico de gallo. Billy Barou brings back nachos topped with choice of protein, beans, Moe’s Famous Queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and black olives. The Close Talker salad includes choice of protein, chopped romaine, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and black olives with chipotle ranch or southwest vinaigrette dressing. John Coctostan features a quesadilla with choice of protein, beans, and shredded cheese served with pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

Moe’s Brand Heritage and Rock ‘N’ Roll Philosophy

Moe’s Southwest Grill stands for Musicians, Outlaws, and Entertainers, a philosophy that combines music culture with bold southwestern flavors. The brand’s signature “Welcome to Moe’s” storewide greeting celebrates individuality and creates an inclusive atmosphere where guests can be their authentic selves. Mike Smith, Chief Brand Officer at Moe’s Southwest Grill, emphasizes that while much has changed over 25 years, the brand’s commitment to value and great-tasting food remains constant. The original menu names and competitive pricing were integral to Moe’s rebel spirit that set the restaurant apart in the fast-casual dining landscape.

Fresh Ingredients and Customization Options

Moe’s maintains its commitment to quality by using fresh ingredients across all menu items. The restaurant offers over 20 free ingredients that allow guests unlimited customization options for their meals. This extensive variety includes frequent limited-time protein options that expand menu possibilities. The customization approach ensures every guest can create their ideal southwestern meal, whether choosing from bowls, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, stacks, or salads.

How to Order the OG Menu During Anniversary Celebration

The OG Menu is available exclusively through digital ordering channels from December 9-14, 2025. Guests can place orders through Moes.com or the Moe’s mobile app at participating locations. This digital-only promotion makes the anniversary pricing accessible to all Moe’s customers who order online during the limited promotion window. The Atlanta-based fast-casual chain operates over 570 locations as of September 2025, with select stores offering catering services and complimentary chips and salsa with orders.

Moe’s Rewards Program and Social Media Presence

Customers can enhance their Moe’s experience by joining Moe’s Rewards for exclusive perks and benefits. The loyalty program provides members with special offers and incentives for frequent visits. Moe’s maintains an active social media presence where fans can stay updated on promotions and menu offerings through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Restaurant locations can be found through the Moe’s website, which also features full menu information and ordering capabilities.

Source: Moe’s

