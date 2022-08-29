6 Live Show this Week – August 29th

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 29 – September 4, 2022.

1 Abby Anderson photo from Exit/In Tuesday, August 30th, 8 pm Exit/In,2208 Elliston Place, Nashville It is Abby Anderson’s first headlining show with special guests at Exit/In. Buy tickets here. 2 Rockzilla Summer Tour photo from Municipal Auditorium Wednesday, August 31, 6 pm Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue North, Nashville The Rockzilla tour features Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse with special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Buy tickets here. 3 The Lumineers photo from Bridgestone Arena The BRIGHTSIDE World Tour celebrates the recent arrival of the Lumineers’ eagerly anticipated new album, BRIGHTSIDE, available now via Dualtone. The band’s 2x fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE includes such new favorites as “A.M. RADIO,” “BIG SHOT,” “WHERE WE ARE,”and the chart-topping first single and title track, “BRIGHTSIDE.” Buy tickets here. 4 Chrissy Metz photo: citywinery.com Thursday, September 1, 8 pm City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville The “This Is Us” star and country music singer Chrissy Metz live in concert on Thursday September 1 at 8 PM. Not only an award-winning actress and best-selling author, Chrissy Metz is also creating her forthcoming debut country album. Buy tickets here. 5 Live on the Green photo courtesy of Live on the Green Thursday, September 1 – Monday, September 5 Public Square Park, Nashville Nashville’s Independent Radio, is proud to announce the most anticipated lineup in the history of Live On The Green. This year’s festival will take place Thursday September 1 – Monday, September 5, 2022. The festival will feature a rich mix of talent, including Sheryl Crow, COIN, Moon Taxi, Santigold, Yola, Arrested Development, Cautious Clay, Colony House, Devon Gilfillian and Jenny Lewis. Buy tickets here. 6 Yacht Rock Review photo from Marathon Works Friday, September 2, 8 pm Marathon Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville They’ve trademarked the term “yacht rock,” both metaphorically and literally (U.S. Registration Number 3834195). From humble beginnings in a basement, touring in partnership with Live Nation and Sirius XM, they now headline sold-out shows across the country. Buy tickets here.