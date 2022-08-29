Roofing Trends: What’s Popular

Roofs are something that most people don’t think about when designing a house. However, they are a huge piece of your curb appeal and have a ton of opportunity for customizing to suit your home’s personality.

Here, the experts at Roof Doctors weigh in what to expect in roofing trends that are taking place so you can be in the know, should you need to replace your roof!

Metal

Over the last few years, we have seen a surge in the desire for metal roofs, and we expect this trend to continue for years to come. The aesthetic of a metal roof is likely the reason for its appeal since it comes in a wide variety of colors and styles, but it is also an extremely functional material.

While the material runs more expensive initially, metal roofs are a great investment for your home in the long run, as they can last over 40 years if maintained properly.

Additionally, metal is an energy efficient choice as metal roofs are reflective which can cut down cooling costs.

Contrasting Colors

Homeowners can create a story with the design of their home by choosing exteriors that offer differing levels of contrast. Choosing a specific color for a roof allows the exterior of a home to be completely customized. Using contrast of colors between the roof and siding or brick adds an element of vibrance to the home. Why have the roof fades into the background when it can be a statement?

Energy Efficient

Homeowners are more aware that the different choices they make with their home can impact their pocket! We are seeing a trend of installing solar panels to offset energy costs as well as seeing lighter color roofs, also known as cool roofing.

Solar panels not only help with energy efficiency, they also have a tax incentive. A federal tax credit is offered to those who opt to use the sun’s renewable energy with solar panels or, soon to be available, solar shingles.

Cool roofing was designed to benefit homes in hot climates. Roof colors have traditionally been dark, but a cool roof is made with UV reflecting material to help reduce the heat absorbed by the home.

Using white roofing materials is a newer trend. However, you can expect it to stick around. Not only is cool roofing a design statement, but it also helps keep your house cool in the summer, which can save you quite a bit of money on your energy bill.

Asphalt

Asphalt shingles are a classic choice, but since they have started to roll out in many different design options, patterns, and colors, they have become a more stylish take on a classic. These shingles are another way you can use a functional exterior, like your roof, to customize the look of your home

Another benefit to asphalt shingles is that it is a hearty roofing material and can survive the elements, no matter the climate, without much damage.

Mixed Materials

Homeowners are using mixed materials and accent roofs to style their homes and increase curb appeal. Using different materials on different parts of a roof, like adding a metal porch roof to a house with mostly asphalt shingles, a homeowner can create a hybrid style aesthetic and an accent that pops.

