Home Weather 6/3/26: Clear Skies with a High of 79 and Low of 55,...

6/3/26: Clear Skies with a High of 79 and Low of 55, Winds Up to 6 mph, No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Currently in Williamson County at 1:46 PM, the temperature is 78.1°F with a light wind blowing at 3.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation thus far, and the sky remains clear.

For today, the forecasted high is 79.2°F, with a low of 55.2°F expected tonight. Wind speeds may reach up to 6 mph this afternoon and calm down to about 3.9 mph later tonight. No precipitation is expected, maintaining the clear conditions.

Looking ahead to the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to around 66.6°F. The clear skies will continue into the night, providing a pleasant atmosphere. There are no weather warnings or alerts in effect at this time.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
55°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
46%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
7:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 79°F 55°F Mainly clear
Thursday 82°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 80°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 80°F 66°F Overcast
Monday 72°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 73°F 68°F Drizzle: light
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