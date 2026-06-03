Wetzel’s Pretzels Drops OREO Bitz for Summer 2026

Wetzel’s Pretzels is going sweet for summer with the launch of OREO® Bitz, a limited-time bite-sized pretzel treat available at locations nationwide June 1 through October 4, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Wetzel’s Pretzels OREO® Bitz?

OREO® Bitz start with Wetzel’s warm, fresh-baked Original Bitz, then get topped with vanilla crème, OREO® cookie crumbles and Mini OREO® cookies for an extra sweet finish. The result is a snack that’s soft, crunchy and creamy all at once — a mashup of two familiar favorites in a single bite.

When and Where Can You Get OREO® Bitz?

The limited-time offering is available at Wetzel’s Pretzels locations nationwide from June 1 through October 4, 2026, while supplies last. Whether you’re on a mall run, hitting a movie or just looking for a summer treat, this one’s worth tracking down before it’s gone.

How to Save $1 on OREO® Bitz at Launch

Wetzel’s Rewards members can score $1 off OREO® Bitz during the launch window of June 1–7, 2026. If you’re not already signed up for the rewards program, now’s a good time to join.

What Other Limited-Time Flavors Has Wetzel’s Released?

OREO® Bitz is the latest in a string of seasonal Bitz flavors from Wetzel’s, following Berry Sweet Bitz made with Nutella® and Apple Cinnamon Bitz. The brand has been rolling out playful new flavors alongside its classic pretzel lineup throughout recent seasons.

For more information, visit Wetzels.com or download the Wetzel’s Pretzels app.

Source: Restaurant News