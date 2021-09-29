5 Things to Do in Nashville Before the Harry Styles Concert

Harry Styles, The Love On Tour with special guest Jenny Lewis, takes place at Bridgestone Arena tonight, September 29th and October 1st. This is a rescheduled concert from 2020. Those attending the show will need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the concert.
The sold-out event may cause traffic delays so we suggest getting downtown early, not only to avoid some of the traffic but to give yourself time to check out some great Nashville sites. We put together a list of things to do before the concert. Wish we were going!
1Visit Fifth + Broadway
The new development that recently opened across the street from Bridgestone Arena offers a variety of activities. You can grab a quick bite to eat from the Assembly Food Hall or try Nashville Hot chicken at Hattie B’s, or visit Slim and Husky’s. Then shop at the Nash store or visit The Normal Brand which just recently opened. Take a photo in front of several murals. There’s also a parking garage entrance on Broadway for convenient easy access to Bridgestone.
2Order a Legendairy Milkshake
This milkshake shop that opened in downtown Nashville is like no other. Each milkshake is a dessert in itself. Signature shakes include Campfire S’mores, Coffee and doughnuts, and Majestic Unicorn Shake topped with cotton candy. Yes, all Instagram-worthy! It’s located at 171 3rd Avenue North.
3Stroll Down the Walk of Fame
Go see the stars at Music City Walk of Fame. You will find Jack White, Loretta Lynn, Kid Rock, Elvis Presley, and so many more. Find the park at 121 4th Avenue South.
4Check Out the View From a Rooftop in Downtown
With the explosion of rooftops in downtown Nashville, there are so many incredible views but not all are open to families. Try out Ole Red or Jason Aldean’s Kitchen which is open to the under 21 crowds until 9p. Ole Red is located at 300 Broadway. Jason’s Aldean’s Kitchen is located at 307 Broadway. Visit the latest country artist star’s bar- Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa at 308 Broadway.
5Try out a Pair of Boots on Broadway
Along with Honky Tonks, Broadway is home to several boot stores. Take a look at the latest styles, and there’s always a deal happening at one of the stores. Many of the stores also carry hats and other accessories which you could add to your concert outfit.