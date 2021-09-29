5 Things to Do in Nashville Before the Harry Styles Concert

Harry Styles, The Love On Tour with special guest Jenny Lewis, takes place at Bridgestone Arena tonight, September 29th and October 1st. This is a rescheduled concert from 2020. Those attending the show will need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the concert.

The sold-out event may cause traffic delays so we suggest getting downtown early, not only to avoid some of the traffic but to give yourself time to check out some great Nashville sites. We put together a list of things to do before the concert. Wish we were going!