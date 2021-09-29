OBITUARY: Evelyn Ann Holloway

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Evelyn Ann Holloway

Evelyn Ann Jackson Holloway, 85, went home to be with the Lord on September 19,2021. She was born on March 13, 1936, in Trimble, TN to William Paul and Maxine Tuten Jackson (Smith). She was a graduate of East High School in Memphis, TN and then attended The University of Tennessee at Martin where she met and married the love of her life, James Franklin Holloway, on June 4, 1956. They were fortunate to have just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary and have lived in Franklin for the past 48 years.

Early in her married life she focused on caring for her family and raising her 4 children to follow the Lord and their passions, to study and work hard. She went back to college and completed her bachelor’s degree in Food and Nutrition from George Peabody College. Evelyn taught food services at Yates Vocational School training many of the area’s food service workers, cooks, and chefs. She received her master’s degree in Nutrition from Tennessee State University. After completing her dietetic internship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, she met the requirements to become a licensed registered dietician. She worked as a dietician in many health care settings for over 25 years.

Evelyn was an active volunteer in her church and enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, canning, gardening, and spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren. She was best known for her cakes and pies.

Evelyn leaves behind her loving husband, James, sister, Judy Taylor, stepbrother, William Paul Jackson, Jr., children, Linda Bowman (Mark), Russell, Jon (Shannon), Laurie Cannon (Mark), and 5 grandchildren.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother, William Max Jackson, and daughter-in-law, Dana Holloway.

Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Dyersburg, TN later. Memorials can be made in Evelyn’s name to Gideon’s International.

