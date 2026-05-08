Home Weather 5/8/26: Clear Skies with a High of 71, Currently 70; Tonight’s Low...

5/8/26: Clear Skies with a High of 71, Currently 70; Tonight’s Low 57 with Gentle Winds and No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 70.5°F with a light wind from the south at 7 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 71.4°F and a low of 41.4°F. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 56.5°F. The wind will remain light, shifting to 6 mph, with a continued chance of precipitation at 0%.

Looking ahead to the overnight hours, clear skies are expected, providing a peaceful setting for the night. Similar conditions are anticipated into tomorrow morning, with no significant weather changes on the horizon.

Currently, there are no official weather alerts in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
41°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
5:47am
Sunset
7:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 71°F 41°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 81°F 55°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 64°F 50°F Overcast
Tuesday 68°F 43°F Clear sky
Wednesday 74°F 48°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 53°F Overcast
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