5/8/26: Clear Skies with a High of 71, Currently 70; Tonight’s Low 57 with Gentle Winds and No Precipitation Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 70.5°F with a light wind from the south at 7 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 71.4°F and a low of 41.4°F. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 56.5°F. The wind will remain light, shifting to 6 mph, with a continued chance of precipitation at 0%.
Looking ahead to the overnight hours, clear skies are expected, providing a peaceful setting for the night. Similar conditions are anticipated into tomorrow morning, with no significant weather changes on the horizon.
Currently, there are no official weather alerts in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
71°F
Low
41°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
5:47am
Sunset
7:40pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|71°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|55°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|64°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|68°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|74°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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