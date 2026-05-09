Home Weather 5/8/26: Clear Skies and 59.5 Degrees After a Day with a High...

5/8/26: Clear Skies and 59.5 Degrees After a Day with a High of 72.3, Low of 41.4, Winds Up to 7.6 mph, No Precipitation

By
Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 59.5°F with a light wind of 4.7 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the skies are clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 72.3°F with a low of 41.4°F. Winds during the day peaked at 7.6 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 57.2°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 5.8 mph.

Looking ahead, conditions will remain clear with no expected precipitation overnight. There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
72°F
Low
41°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
5:47am
Sunset
7:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 72°F 41°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 81°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Monday 65°F 49°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 67°F 42°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 71°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 73°F 51°F Overcast
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