5/8/26: Clear Skies and 59.5 Degrees After a Day with a High of 72.3, Low of 41.4, Winds Up to 7.6 mph, No Precipitation

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 59.5°F with a light wind of 4.7 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the skies are clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 72.3°F with a low of 41.4°F. Winds during the day peaked at 7.6 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 57.2°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 5.8 mph.
Looking ahead, conditions will remain clear with no expected precipitation overnight. There are no official weather warnings or alerts currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
72°F
Low
41°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
5:47am
Sunset
7:40pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|72°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|55°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|65°F
|49°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|67°F
|42°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|71°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|73°F
|51°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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