5/26/26: Overcast With 73°F and Earlier Dense Drizzle; High 78.8°F, Low 70°F, Winds Up to 12.7 mph

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 73.4°F with an overcast sky. The wind is blowing at 4.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, the high reached 78.8°F and the low was 70°F, with winds peaking at 12.7 mph. There was a significant chance of rain, with a total precipitation of 0.19 in, primarily due to dense drizzle. Tonight, the temperature is expected to stabilize around a low of 73°F, with a reduced wind speed up to 7.1 mph and a 9% chance of precipitation.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Weather conditions will remain steady through the evening, with overcast skies continuing into the night.
Today's Details
High
79°F
Low
70°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
72% chance · 0.19 in
Now
73°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:34am
Sunset
7:54pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|79°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|82°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|84°F
|70°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|75°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|78°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|78°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|78°F
|60°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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