Home Weather 5/26/26: Overcast With 73°F and Earlier Dense Drizzle; High 78.8°F, Low 70°F,...

5/26/26: Overcast With 73°F and Earlier Dense Drizzle; High 78.8°F, Low 70°F, Winds Up to 12.7 mph

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 73.4°F with an overcast sky. The wind is blowing at 4.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.8°F and the low was 70°F, with winds peaking at 12.7 mph. There was a significant chance of rain, with a total precipitation of 0.19 in, primarily due to dense drizzle. Tonight, the temperature is expected to stabilize around a low of 73°F, with a reduced wind speed up to 7.1 mph and a 9% chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Weather conditions will remain steady through the evening, with overcast skies continuing into the night.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
70°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
72% chance · 0.19 in
Now
73°F · feels 79°F
Sunrise
5:34am
Sunset
7:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 79°F 70°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 82°F 69°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 84°F 70°F Overcast
Friday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 78°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 78°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Monday 78°F 60°F Overcast
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