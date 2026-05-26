5/26/26: Overcast Conditions with a High of 79.3, Low of 70, and Light Drizzle Earlier; Currently 78.4

Current conditions in Williamson County show a temperature of 78.4°F, with winds from the southeast at 7.4 mph. The sky is overcast and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 79.3°F and the low was 70°F, with wind gusts up to 12.7 mph. This evening, temperatures are expected to lower to around 72.1°F, as the overcast conditions persist. There is a 15% chance of precipitation tonight, with no significant rainfall expected.

Looking ahead, the forecast indicates a 72% chance of precipitation for tomorrow, with a total expected accumulation of 0.19 in, primarily from dense drizzle. Winds may pick up to 12.7 mph during the day.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect. Please stay tuned for further updates on local weather conditions.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 70°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 5.6 (Moderate) Precip 72% chance · 0.19 in Now 78°F · feels 84°F Sunrise 5:34am Sunset 7:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 79°F 70°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 79°F 71°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 81°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 79°F 61°F Overcast Sunday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light Monday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate

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