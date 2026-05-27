Photo of the Day: May 27, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Students from the Children’s Division, Academy and Professional Training Division of the School of Nashville Ballet recently performed during the second annual Celebration of Dance at the Martha Rivers Ingram Center for the Performing Arts at Vanderbilt University.

The end-of-year showcase highlighted the talent, discipline and commitment of students across all divisions of School of Nashville Ballet, providing dancers the opportunity to perform on stage, develop artistically and share their progress with family, friends and the community.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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