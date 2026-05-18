Home Weather 5/18/26: Clear Skies and Highs Near 89, Overnight Low Around 72 with...

5/18/26: Clear Skies and Highs Near 89, Overnight Low Around 72 with Gentle Winds

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 66.4°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.7 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 88.5°F, with a low of 65.5°F overnight. Winds throughout the day may increase, with speeds up to 16.3 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, maintaining dry conditions.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.1°F, with winds diminishing to around 12.7 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and there is again no expected rainfall.

Today's Details

High
89°F
Low
65°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 89°F 65°F Overcast
Tuesday 91°F 70°F Overcast
Wednesday 74°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 77°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 76°F 64°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 77°F 66°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 86°F 67°F Drizzle: light
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