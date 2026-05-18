5/18/26: Clear Skies and Highs Near 89, Overnight Low Around 72 with Gentle Winds

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 66.4°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.7 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 88.5°F, with a low of 65.5°F overnight. Winds throughout the day may increase, with speeds up to 16.3 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, maintaining dry conditions.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.1°F, with winds diminishing to around 12.7 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and there is again no expected rainfall.
Today's Details
High
89°F
Low
65°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
7.5 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
5:39am
Sunset
7:48pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|89°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|91°F
|70°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|74°F
|65°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|77°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|76°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|77°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|86°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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