5/18/26: Clear Skies and Highs Near 89, Overnight Low Around 72 with Gentle Winds

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 66.4°F with a light wind from the southeast at 2.7 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 88.5°F, with a low of 65.5°F overnight. Winds throughout the day may increase, with speeds up to 16.3 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation, maintaining dry conditions.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.1°F, with winds diminishing to around 12.7 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and there is again no expected rainfall.

Today's Details High 89°F Low 65°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 7.5 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 5:39am Sunset 7:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 89°F 65°F Overcast Tuesday 91°F 70°F Overcast Wednesday 74°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 77°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Friday 76°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 77°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 86°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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