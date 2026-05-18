OBITUARY: Charles ‘Charlie’ Reagan Barrett

Charles “Charlie” Reagan Barrett of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away on his 71st birthday. Born in Kansas City, MO, Charlie is survived by his wife, Judy Little Barrett; son, Charles Reagan Barrett, Jr.; daughter, Angela (Mark) Rivers; stepchildren, Maggie (Seth) Wiseman and Cameron Little; grandchildren, Evan, Dylan, Rogan, and Ewan Rivers; brother Dennis (Kaye) Barrett; sister Lori Ann Rockstrom; and nephews Richie Barrett and Eric Toland; very beloved and devoted caregiver Mahkiya Chandler. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth (Kenny) and Minnie Popplewell Barrett.

Charlie had a distinguished career in the automotive industry. He began with General Motors with Saturn in the early 1990s, where he was recognized as a respected leader in the field service organization and even given assignments overseas and later a leader in the service parts organization. Charlie chose to leave GM in 2012 and soon after began a new career with Nissan distributions where he quickly became a senior manager over national distribution. Charlie nurtured countless young professionals throughout his career, leaving a lasting impact on all who worked with him.

In retirement, Charlie enjoyed golf, time at the Lake of the Ozarks where he spent much of his youth growing up water skiing and later riding his wave runner. He cherished every moment with his grandchildren and was a proud “Pop Charlie”.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Heritage Funeral Home, 609 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401 where a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, with Pastor Ward Jones Officiating. Visitation one hour prior to Service.

Services have been entrusted to Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, 105 SE Parkway #110, Franklin, TN 37064. (615) 721-7968 |www.stephensfs.com

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