4/28/26: Mainly Clear With Afternoon Highs Near 80, Expect Heavy Rain Later and Winds Up to 16, Current Temp 77.5

Currently in Williamson County at 1:46 PM, the temperature is 77.5°F with a wind speed of 12.1 mph. The conditions are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, the high is expected to reach 79.5°F, with a low of 64.4°F. Wind gusts may increase to 16 mph, and there is a significant chance of precipitation at 94%, with an anticipated total of 1.23 in of rain likely, particularly later in the day.
Tonight, temperatures will dip to a low of 66.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly to around 11.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation is 62%, with overcast skies expected throughout the night.
Today's Details
High
80°F
Low
64°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
94% chance · 1.23 in
Now
78°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:57am
Sunset
7:31pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|80°F
|64°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|69°F
|56°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|61°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|64°F
|39°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|68°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter