Home Weather 4/28/26: Mainly Clear With Afternoon Highs Near 80, Expect Heavy Rain Later...

4/28/26: Mainly Clear With Afternoon Highs Near 80, Expect Heavy Rain Later and Winds Up to 16, Current Temp 77.5

By
Source Staff
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Currently in Williamson County at 1:46 PM, the temperature is 77.5°F with a wind speed of 12.1 mph. The conditions are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, the high is expected to reach 79.5°F, with a low of 64.4°F. Wind gusts may increase to 16 mph, and there is a significant chance of precipitation at 94%, with an anticipated total of 1.23 in of rain likely, particularly later in the day.

Tonight, temperatures will dip to a low of 66.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly to around 11.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation is 62%, with overcast skies expected throughout the night.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
64°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
94% chance · 1.23 in
Now
78°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:57am
Sunset
7:31pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 80°F 64°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 69°F 56°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 64°F 47°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 61°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 64°F 39°F Clear sky
Monday 68°F 50°F Drizzle: light
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