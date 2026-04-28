4/28/26: Mainly Clear With Afternoon Highs Near 80, Expect Heavy Rain Later and Winds Up to 16, Current Temp 77.5

Currently in Williamson County at 1:46 PM, the temperature is 77.5°F with a wind speed of 12.1 mph. The conditions are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, the high is expected to reach 79.5°F, with a low of 64.4°F. Wind gusts may increase to 16 mph, and there is a significant chance of precipitation at 94%, with an anticipated total of 1.23 in of rain likely, particularly later in the day.

Tonight, temperatures will dip to a low of 66.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly to around 11.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation is 62%, with overcast skies expected throughout the night.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 64°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 94% chance · 1.23 in Now 78°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:57am Sunset 7:31pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 80°F 64°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 69°F 56°F Rain: moderate Thursday 64°F 47°F Overcast Friday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: light Saturday 61°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 39°F Clear sky Monday 68°F 50°F Drizzle: light

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