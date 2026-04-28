McDonald’s Launches 6 New Specialty Drinks Starting May 6

McDonald’s is expanding its beverage menu with six new specialty drinks launching nationwide on May 6, 2026. The lineup includes three new Refreshers and three crafted sodas, featuring ingredients like freeze-dried fruit, popping boba, and cold foam. More Eat & Drink News

What Are the New McDonald’s Specialty Drinks?

McDonald’s new drink lineup includes six options designed to cover a range of flavors and occasions:

Strawberry Watermelon Refresher — sweet strawberry and watermelon flavors with a lemonade base and freeze-dried strawberries

Mango Pineapple Refresher — tropical mango and pineapple with a lemonade base and strawberry popping boba

Blackberry Passion Fruit Refresher — bold blackberry and passion fruit with lemonade and freeze-dried dragon fruit

Sprite® Berry Blast — McDonald’s iconic Sprite® infused with blue raspberry syrup and topped with cold foam

Orange Dream — Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst mixed with a hint of vanilla flavor and finished with cold foam

Dirty Dr Pepper® — classic Dr Pepper® with vanilla flavor and a cloud of cold foam

Note: All three Refreshers contain caffeine.

When Are the New McDonald’s Drinks Available?

The new specialty drinks go on sale at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide beginning May 6, 2026. Unlike limited-time offers, McDonald’s has confirmed these drinks are permanent menu additions.

What Makes These Drinks Different From McDonald’s Regular Menu?

These drinks are hand-crafted with specialty ingredients not found in McDonald’s standard beverage lineup. Freeze-dried fruit inclusions, popping boba, and velvety cold foam set them apart from the chain’s classic fountain drinks. McDonald’s Chief Marketing Officer Alyssa Buetikofer said the company took time to develop drinks featuring bold flavors and quality ingredients, adding that nearly 14,000 U.S. restaurants will serve them consistently every day.

Is There a Collectible Item Tied to the New Drinks Launch?

McDonald’s partnered with designer Susan Alexandra to create six limited-edition beaded drink carriers to coincide with the launch. Each carrier includes a $10 McDonald’s Arch Card® and will be available for purchase at SusanAlexandra.com starting May 6, while supplies last.

Where Can You Find More Information About McDonald’s?

Customers can visit www.mcdonalds.com for more details or follow McDonald’s on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Approximately 13,500 U.S. McDonald’s restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Source: McDonald’s