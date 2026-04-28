Avery Anna Wins ACM for New Female Artist of the Year

Avery Anna has been named the 2026 New Female Artist of the Year Winner by the Academy of Country Music, joining the ranks of recent winners Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, and Lainey Wilson. The first-time nominee was presented with the trophy by fellow country breakout and frequent collaborator Sam Barber on Sunday (4/26) following her performance at the Lone Star Smokeout festival in Arlington, TX.

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“I’m just so grateful for this, I’m so honored,” she shared from the stage. “Thank you, guys, for rallying for me, supporting me, and cheering me on. I thank God every day that I get to do this and that he put this passion on my heart. I’m so grateful for people like you that show up for artists like me and embrace the things that we have to say. Thank you guys so much. This is such an honor.”

The award win also comes on the heels of multiple standout performances at Stagecoach, including a pop-up with Barber to perform their Platinum-certified 2025 duet, “Indigo.” Avery will join the lineup of star-studded performers for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT from the world-renowned MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets Are on Sale at AXS.COM.