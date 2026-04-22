Home Weather 4/21/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Lows Near 61 and Winds Up to...

4/21/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Lows Near 61 and Winds Up to 8; High Today Reached 81, No Precipitation Recorded

By
Source Staff
-

Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with a current temperature of 64°F. The wind is blowing at 6.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 80.6°F, while the low was 45.7°F. Winds during the day peaked at 11.1 mph, and there was a 0% chance of rain. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 61°F, with a slight increase in wind speeds up to 8.4 mph. The forecast remains dry, with no precipitation expected.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
46°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
6:06am
Sunset
7:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 81°F 46°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 81°F 52°F Mainly clear
Thursday 82°F 53°F Overcast
Friday 76°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 75°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 74°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Monday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×