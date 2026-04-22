4/21/26: Clear Skies Overnight with Lows Near 61 and Winds Up to 8; High Today Reached 81, No Precipitation Recorded

Williamson County is experiencing clear skies with a current temperature of 64°F. The wind is blowing at 6.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 80.6°F, while the low was 45.7°F. Winds during the day peaked at 11.1 mph, and there was a 0% chance of rain. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 61°F, with a slight increase in wind speeds up to 8.4 mph. The forecast remains dry, with no precipitation expected.

No official weather warnings are in effect at this time.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 46°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:06am Sunset 7:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 81°F 46°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 81°F 52°F Mainly clear Thursday 82°F 53°F Overcast Friday 76°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 75°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 74°F 56°F Drizzle: light Monday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: moderate

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