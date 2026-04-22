Photo of the Day: April 22, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Fox & Locke celebrated music in the loo by dedicating a restroom to Muscle Shoals Music. The Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards, who famously finalized the lyrics to ‘Wild Horses’ in the bathroom at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, is the inspiration for the idea.

At the official ribbon-cutting, the owner of Fox & Locke, Aubrey Preston, was in attendance. Debbie Wilson, executive director, Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, and Maureen Thornton, president & CEO, Visit Franklin, brought additional remarks. Will McFarlane, guitarist with the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section who played on records for Etta James, Bobby Blue Bland, and many more, performed a couple of songs and was called upon to provide the ceremonial royal flush.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

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