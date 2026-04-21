4/21/26: Clear Skies and 79; High of 81, Low of 46, Winds up to 11; Tonight Mainly Clear with a Low of 60

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 79.3°F with a wind speed of 11.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and conditions are clear.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 80.6°F and dipped to a low of 45.7°F. Tonight, the low is expected to be around 60.4°F with a slightly reduced wind speed of up to 9.8 mph. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies with no chance of precipitation.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the evening.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
46°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
24%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
6:06am
Sunset
7:25pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|81°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|80°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|78°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|75°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|79°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|73°F
|62°F
|Rain showers: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter