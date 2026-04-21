Home Weather 4/21/26: Clear Skies and 79; High of 81, Low of 46, Winds...

4/21/26: Clear Skies and 79; High of 81, Low of 46, Winds up to 11; Tonight Mainly Clear with a Low of 60

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 79.3°F with a wind speed of 11.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and conditions are clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 80.6°F and dipped to a low of 45.7°F. Tonight, the low is expected to be around 60.4°F with a slightly reduced wind speed of up to 9.8 mph. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies with no chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the evening.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
46°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
24%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
79°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
6:06am
Sunset
7:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 81°F 46°F Overcast
Wednesday 80°F 53°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 53°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 75°F 59°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 79°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Monday 73°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×