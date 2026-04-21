4/21/26: Clear Skies and 79; High of 81, Low of 46, Winds up to 11; Tonight Mainly Clear with a Low of 60

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 79.3°F with a wind speed of 11.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and conditions are clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 80.6°F and dipped to a low of 45.7°F. Tonight, the low is expected to be around 60.4°F with a slightly reduced wind speed of up to 9.8 mph. The forecast indicates mainly clear skies with no chance of precipitation.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the evening.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 46°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 24% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 72°F Sunrise 6:06am Sunset 7:25pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 81°F 46°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 53°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 53°F Overcast Friday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 75°F 59°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 79°F 56°F Drizzle: light Monday 73°F 62°F Rain showers: moderate

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