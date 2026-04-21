Zaxby’s GIANT Chicken Finger Wraps Launch April 27

Zaxby’s is expanding its menu in a big way with the introduction of GIANT Chicken Finger Wraps, available starting April 27, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Zaxby’s New GIANT Chicken Finger Wraps?

Zaxby’s GIANT Chicken Finger Wraps are full-meal wraps designed for on-the-go eating without sacrificing the bold flavors the chain is known for. Each wrap draws inspiration from the fan-favorite Zalads® lineup and is available with grilled chicken as an alternative to hand-breaded. First introduced through the Asian Zensation lineup, the wraps now come in three distinct varieties.

What Flavors Are Available in Zaxby’s GIANT Chicken Finger Wraps?

The three GIANT Chicken Finger Wrap flavors launching April 27 are:

New Chicken Bacon Ranch: Cheddar Jack cheese, natural hardwood smoked bacon, crisp cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, and a creamy Ranch drizzle

New Buffalo Blue: Blue cheese, fresh tomatoes, and a drizzle of Buffalo Garlic Blaze and Ranch sauce for a bold kick

Asian Zensation: Crunchy wonton strips, Asian slaw, and a Teriyaki Sauce drizzle

When Does the Banana Pudding Milkshake Return to Zaxby’s?

The Banana Pudding Milkshake returns to Zaxby’s menus on April 27, 2026, for a limited time. The hand-spun shake features banana pudding flavor and vanilla wafer pieces, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Zax Rewardz members can access it early starting April 20 exclusively through the Zaxby’s App and third-party delivery.

How Can Customers Get a Free Zaxby’s Banana Pudding Milkshake?

Customers can use promo code BANANAS from April 20 through April 26 to receive a free Banana Pudding Shake with any purchase of $1 or more. The promotion is tied to a partnership with baseball player Jackson Olson, who helped bring the fan-favorite shake back to the menu.

What Is Late Night Zax and When Does It Return?

Late Night Zax returns May 1, 2026, at participating Zaxby’s locations, extending the full menu experience into late-night hours. The program offers customers access to Zaxby’s full flavor lineup beyond traditional restaurant hours.

Where Can Customers Find Zaxby’s GIANT Chicken Finger Wraps?

The GIANT Chicken Finger Wraps and Banana Pudding Milkshake are available at Zaxby’s locations nationwide. Customers can order in-store, through the Zaxby’s website, or via the Zaxby’s app available on Google Play and the App Store.

Source: Zaxby’s