4/20/26: Clear Skies, High 73, Low 41, Winds Up to 12; Pleasant Day with No Precipitation Expected

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 42.1°F and a light wind from the south at 3.9 mph. There has been no precipitation measured overnight.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 72.7°F with continued clear conditions throughout the day. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 12.4 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, ensuring a dry and pleasant day across the region.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.1°F under continued clear skies. Winds are expected to settle to around 8.3 mph. There is no chance of precipitation throughout the night, maintaining the dry trend.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|73°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|80°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|73°F
|49°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|76°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|78°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|75°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|75°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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