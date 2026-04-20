Home Weather 4/20/26: Clear Skies, High 73, Low 41, Winds Up to 12; Pleasant...

4/20/26: Clear Skies, High 73, Low 41, Winds Up to 12; Pleasant Day with No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
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Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 42.1°F and a light wind from the south at 3.9 mph. There has been no precipitation measured overnight.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 72.7°F with continued clear conditions throughout the day. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 12.4 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, ensuring a dry and pleasant day across the region.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 54.1°F under continued clear skies. Winds are expected to settle to around 8.3 mph. There is no chance of precipitation throughout the night, maintaining the dry trend.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
41°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:07am
Sunset
7:25pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 73°F 41°F Clear sky
Tuesday 80°F 48°F Overcast
Wednesday 73°F 49°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 76°F 51°F Overcast
Friday 78°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 75°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 75°F 58°F Drizzle: light
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